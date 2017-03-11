The Secret Bike Collector

An anonymous tale of being hopelessly addicted to buying motorbikes

(The author of this article is someone I bumped into in England recently. He was willing to share his story of being obsessed with bikes, but didn't want us to use his name because, ahem, there may be a few bikes his wife doesn't know about. – Chris Cope)

I've often sat and thought about just how I progressed from having the one bike, which I used every day, into having to build an extra garage just to house my two-wheeled collection.

And when I say garage, I mean 20-foot-by-20-foot double garage, or "the barn" as my wife less-than-lovingly describes it. Her disdain may well be due to the fact it does cast quite a shadow over her precious flowerbeds in summer, but when you are addicted to collecting bikes, sacrifices do need to be made.

So how did it all begin?

View photos

Yamaha RD350 YPVS

Personally, I think it is something in my genes. My father has a collection of bikes as well as cars and many of my childhood memories involve him being in the garage under one broken vehicle or another. But I have another weakness my father doesn’t: I can’t resist a bargain. I can spot a yellow reduced sticker from halfway across the supermarket aisle and once it has caught my attention, like a magpie to silver, I have to have it. Even if I don’t need it.

And that’s when the little voice of justification in my head starts to speak, the same voice that has seen me hide bikes from my wife’s gaze for over two years. I know people say a bargain is only a bargain if you need it, otherwise it is simply spending money, but I can’t resist. That’s how I ended up with my first additional bike.

Warning signs

A Yamaha RD350LC had passed through the hands of three of my less than mechanically sympathetic friends before I snapped it up for a bargain £800 (US $975). Non-running, naturally. It stayed that way for the next nine years. Collecting bikes doesn’t mean you actually need to ride them, just looking at them and knowing they are yours often provides more than enough pleasure.

Which is how I ended up with my third bike. eBay also played its part.

View photos

Lambretta Li150

Collectors such as myself have addictive personalities and are known for bursts of brief, but intense, fixation on a subject. I watched the film Quadrophenia one evening and decided I needed a Lambretta Li150. The next day I was on eBay. When I saw an Li150 that had failed to sell, I contacted the seller immediately.

The bike didn’t have a UK plate, as it was an Italian import. This might have put other buyers off. It would involve a bit of work contacting an owner’s club and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to get it UK registered, but the seller wanted to be rid of it and my offer of £800 was quickly accepted. A bargain was had and unlike the RD, my enthusiasm for Quadrophenia lasted long enough for me to get the scooter road registered and even buy a U.S. Army parka for when I rode it. (An Army parka is a popular fashion accessory when riding old scooters in the UK – CC) That parka hasn’t been out of the wardrobe for five years and the Li150 hasn't seen the road in at least three years.