The secret to being a good boss? These skills can keep workers from checking out

QUESTION: Is there a secret to being a good boss? I manage an office and want to keep the people who work for me happy. I feel like I am responsible for my co-workers productivity and their satisfaction in their jobs.

CALLIE’S ANSWER: The secret to a good boss: that is a great question, and shows you care, which means you're probably already a good boss. There is a happy medium of being helpful and being overly involved.

LILLIE-BETH’S ANSWER: I’ve had some great bosses through the years, and good bosses make the workplace so much better. It starts with good leadership and setting clear expectations and communicating them clearly to individual employees. My favorite workplaces have been those where I feel like I am a part of the team, where the skills I bring to the workplace are needed and valued, where I can contribute to my company, grow in my career and learn new things.

Good bosses are in tune with the strengths of their employees and work to maximize them, while also being in tune with their weaknesses enough to offer solutions for improving on them. Good bosses also foster positive workplace communities and environments of collaboration among co-workers and set good examples of qualities they value – ethics, integrity, empathy and support, hard work, excellence in the work product, openness to innovative ideas, etc.

Good bosses lead and listen well but don’t micromanage employees’ work: They expect employees to show up, do their jobs and do them well and on time without telling them how to manage their time, and they promote the people who do those things. Those are qualities I have looked for in seeking employment. I am thankful that I have been able to find workplaces that value these qualities and bosses who foster them, too.

HELEN’S ANSWER: The best boss I had over the years was such a blessing! She respected me enough to let me make my own decisions concerning my work area. She delegated work assignments with great diplomacy and tact. She also had a great sense of humor. She listened carefully when I had a question and took the time to answer the question patiently. The office atmosphere under her control was very professional. Most workers performed efficiently and really worked together well. She truly enjoyed her job and was able to pass that satisfaction on to co-workers which allowed great productivity in the office. She also was generous with her praise when workers did a good job.

GUEST’S ANSWER: Brandon S. Bixler: vice president – commercial lending, NBC Oklahoma: A proficient leader encompasses a range of essential skills, including adept listening, empathy and the maintenance of open communication channels. While a discerning boss avoids solely gauging their effectiveness by employee happiness, they should focus on enhancing overall job satisfaction, consequently elevating the quality of life for their team.

Attentive listening demands discipline and the ability to set aside one's ego to authentically connect with others. A boss who actively listens gains deeper insights into their employees, simultaneously earning respect and admiration. Empathy stands out as a critical leadership skill, especially with the increasing presence of Gen Z in the workforce. It entails understanding, feeling and responding to the emotions, thoughts and experiences of others. A boss demonstrating empathy forges a more personal connection with employees. Maintaining open communication channels is pivotal in a boss-employee relationship. Ensuring that employees are heard and understood is indispensable. Granting employees access to a boss's time can generate improvements in systems, processes and workplace dynamics. A boss adept in combining these three traits is likely to earn both respect and admiration from their colleagues. These qualities contribute to a welcoming work environment, where co-workers experience elevated job satisfaction. Ultimately, the best boss is one who encourages, challenges and mentors employees to attain greater success.

Since 2009, Callie, Lillie-Beth and Helen have written this generational etiquette column. They also include guest responses from a wide range of ages each week. So many years later, Callie is 20-plus; Lillie-Beth is 40-plus and Helen is 60-plus. To ask an etiquette question, email helen.wallace@cox.net.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 20-40-60 Etiquette: A good boss can create a good workplace