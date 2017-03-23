Secret Service Asks For Additional $60M In 2018 Fiscal Budget

The U.S. Secret Service has requested for additional $60 million in its budget for next year to incur increasing expenses of the Trump family's lifestyle.

The U.S. Secret Service has asked for $60 million in additional funding for the fiscal 2018 budget, a request, which has resulted from the increasing lifestyle costs of the Trump family in the White House. The documents, which reflect the Secret Service’s request for the fiscal 2018 budget, were reviewed by the Washington Post.

The Secret Service is tasked with providing physical protection to the nation's highest election leaders, visiting foreign dignitaries, facilities and major events.

The documents gives a clear picture of the booming expenses incurred by the Secret Service, as the Trump family keeps moving between Washington, New York and Florida. About half of the additional money, $26.8 million, would be spent to protect President Trump's family and private home in Trump Tower, New York, and the rest $33 million, would pay the travel expenses of “the president, vice president and other visiting heads of state," according to the Post.

Trump's traveling costs have boomed as he has spent most of his weekends since the inauguration at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, while his sons too have traveled around the world for promotion of Trump properties, all along with Secret Service agents.

An inside source familiar with Secret Service budget discussions revealed the requests for additional funding, which were prepared in late February, was rejected by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). However, an OMB staffer issued a statement to the Post that the Secret Service is still in the process to prepare its budget. He also refuted claims of OMB denying the $26.8 million request to protect Trump family and said that it is supportive of it.

In recent days, the Secret Service has also come under fire for its inability to keep intruders away from the White House. In the past three weeks, three separate cases of breaching security at the White House had been reported.

As a private citizen, Trump was often found to be critical of former President Barack Obama's golfing breaks. Trump had said: “We pay for Obama’s travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. ...Then we pay for his golf.” However, now Trump himself goes for golf breaks and vacations at Mar-A-Lago, the New York Times reported.

