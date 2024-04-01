Secret Service alerted by Rocklin police after large amounts of fake money recovered

(FOX40.COM) — The United States Secret Service was alerted by Rocklin police after they said it recovered a large amount of counterfeit currency that was passed through several businesses.

On March 30, the Rocklin Police Department responded to a report of suspicious individuals attempting to use fake money at a local business.

Upon arrival, police said the people accused were not located at the scene, however, an off-duty Rocklin officer reported seeing “suspicious individuals manipulating large amounts of cash in a nearby parking lot.”

Rocklin PD said it arrived on the scene and after a foot chase, arrested three suspects. The suspects were allegedly found to be in possession of large amounts of counterfeit currency that police said were used at several Rocklin businesses.

