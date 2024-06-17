Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Sunday morning. The president returned from a fundraiser in Los Angeles. On Saturday night, a Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, Calif. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI

June 17 (UPI) -- A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in Southern California and fired his gun during the incident on the same day President Joe Biden was in the state.

The incident was reported at 9:36 p.m. Saturday near a residential community in Orange County as the agent was returning from a work assignment, Tustin police posted on Facebook on Monday.

On Saturday night, President Joe Biden was in Los Angeles for a fundraiser at the Peacock Theater. The president returned to his Los Angeles hotel shortly before 9 p.m. and then flew back to Washington, D.C.

Secret Service did not say whether the agent was part of the detail protecting the president.

Tustin is 42 miles south of the Peacock Theater.

The agent's bag was stolen at gunpoint, according to a release from the Tustin Police Department.

The agent fired his government-issued weapon, Secret Service said.

"The suspect(s) were not located and it is unknown at this time whether the suspect(s) were injured as a result of the incident," police said. "The person left the scene in a silver car and has not been located, though some of the Secret Service agent's belongings were recovered."

Tustin Police Department is the primary investigative agency, according to Secret Service.