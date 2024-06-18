A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint during Biden's California trip

A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in California over the weekend while President Joe Biden was campaigning in Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

Police in Tustin, south of Los Angeles, said in a news release that officers responded to a call about a potential robbery at around 9:36 p.m. Saturday. Police said they found that the victim was with the Secret Service and that "his bag was stolen at gunpoint."

Some of the agent's belongings were later found in the area. No suspects have been identified.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a statement that the off-duty agent was returning from a work assignment at the time and that he used his weapon during the encounter.

"The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck. We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries," Guglielmi said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Tustin police confirmed the investigation but declined to comment further Monday evening.

Authorities have not named the agent.

The incident occurred the night Biden made an appearance at a Los Angeles fundraiser alongside former President Barack Obama, actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, raking in a record haul of more than $30 million for Democrats' largest fundraising event, according to Biden's re-election campaign.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com