Second World War veteran, 97, joins NFL players' 'taking the knee' protest after President Trump flag comments

A 97-year-old US Second World War veteran has publicly 'taken the knee' in support of NFL players protesting during the US national anthem after President Donald Trump called for those who did so to be sacked.

John Middlemas, who served in the US Navy for 21 years as a submariner, made the gesture in a photo posted by his grandson on Twitter saying "those kids have every right to protest".

The veteran’s intervention comes after scores of NFL players took a knee at the weekend as the US national anthem was played.

My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." pic.twitter.com/LurCj7SLUB — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) September 24, 2017

The gesture was started by player Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the anthem last year in a protest against shootings of black men by white police officers.

At the time only a handful of players followed his lead but Mr Trump reignited the controversy last week at a rally in Alabama.

He said: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he is fired.'"

Mr Trump has since said the issue is nothing to do with race but about respecting the American flag.

Mr Middlemas’s grandson, Brennan Gilmore, explained why his grandfather wanted to make a stand saying it came from "a strong commitment to social justice stemming from his deep Christian faith."

Mr Middlemas (right) during his US Navy service Credit: Twitter/Brennan Gilmore

In an interview with BuzzFeed, the 38-year-old from Charlottesville, Virginia, said he and his grandfather, who served in the Second World War, Korean and Cold wars, had been discussing President Trump’s stand against players who protested police brutality by taking the knee.

Mr Gilmore said: “Members of the military like my grandfather who risked their lives or fought for this country did not do so because of symbols like the flag or the anthem but because of the ideas those symbols represent, like freedom of speech, and equality and justice for all.”

WWII veteran John Middlemas in the American outback with a goat Credit: Twitter/Brennan Gilmore

He added: “Trump's comments suggested that we should protect symbols at the expense of the values.”

The bend the knee protest reached these shores on Sunday when American football players staged a demonstration during a game at Wembley Stadium.