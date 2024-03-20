After second vote, Rochester council set to implement camping ban

Mar. 19—ROCHESTER — Support for

banning camping on city property

remained split Monday as the Rochester City Council took final action to implement a new ordinance.

"We need to revisit this," council member Molly Dennis said, urging her fellow council members to reverse course on

a Feb. 5, 2024, decision.

"We need to make sure that we are looking through the eyes of the people that are being impacted."

Council member Patrick Keane said he's had many conversations with social workers and others who engage with people facing homelessness since he was part of the first successful 4-3 vote to approve the camping ban.

"They lectured me about my simple views on linking people to services, as if this council thought it was as simple as introducing people to programs," he said. "I think I seemed to be unaware of the complexities of the encampments."

While he said he continues to believe the ordinance is the right move, he added that he has taken a broader view of the need to address issues facing people without housing.

"We kind of defended what we wanted to do as the solution, and that was wrong," he said. "It is not the solution."

He said the ordinance is a tool to address some concerns, but more work needs to be done.

Keane was joined Monday by council members Mark Bransford, Shaun Palmer and Norman Wahl in supporting the second vote needed to enact the new ordinance. With the second 4-3 vote, the ban can move forward toward implementation.

The Landing MN co-founder Dan Fifield called for more discussion at the start of Monday's council meeting, asking the council members to delay action, pointing to a planned

meeting between the council and Olmsted County commissioners on Wednesday to address homelessness.

"I don't think this is an appropriate ordinance to pass forward," said the day center operator. "I think it is going to cause more problems than it's worth for our folks who are experiencing homelessness."

He said the council needs to hear from people experiencing homelessness to discover how the proposed ban will affect them.

Shaun Palmer said the ordinance was discussed for months and no one offered potential revisions to address concerns.

He also raised safety concerns for people camping without access to sanitary facilities.

"People are handing out tents to people, and it is not humane to hand out tents to sleep in a park," he said.

Council member Norman Wahl said he anticipates the ordinance, along with efforts to direct people to services, will improve the safety for all in the community.

"If the ordinance is approved, and it turns out that it's used in a way feared by opponents, I will work to repeal the ordinance," he said, before joining the vote for final approval.

The new ban comes as the U.S. Supreme Court plans to hear arguments related to a Grants Pass, Oregon, ban on sleeping in parks. The hearing follows a federal district ruling that tickets could not be issued since the city lacked available housing and shelter.

The proposed Rochester ordinance points to local shelter limits, adding that prosecution will not occur unless a person is informed of available services and police have confirmed shelter space is available.

The ordinance also outlines some limits to potential prosecution, requiring notice of violation before a person can be charged.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin has said the requirements match the focus of his officers as they work with people facing homelessness.

"We, in fact, put safeguard and guardrails on ourselves for how we are going to implement this ordinance," told the council in February.

Meanwhile, Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services has drafted a potential lawsuit on behalf of three men who have reportedly cited concern that their lack of housing puts them in jeopardy of being charged with a misdemeanor under the new ordinance.

The lawsuit would seek a court order to reverse the camping ban, but it has not been filed at this point.

In other business, the council:

* Approved a five-year agreement to allow the

rental of Lime scooters and e-bikes

in Rochester.

* Approved a plan to a plan to

subdivide 57 acres southwest of the intersection of 55th Street Northwest and 18th Avenue,

making way for a planned mix of commercial and residential development.

* Adopted a resolution levying the proposed assessments related to the reconstruction of sections of Fourth Avenue Southwest and 14th Street Southwest.

* Set an April 22 date for an assessment hearing for the planned reconstruction of Seventh Avenue Northwest, between Seventh and 10th streets.