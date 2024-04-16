Second victim of SXSW hit-and-run identified as Texas Monthly executive's son

The son of a longtime Texas Monthly magazine executive died Monday, more than a month after suffering critical injuries in a hit-and-run during South by Southwest in downtown Austin.

William Dunham, 34, was struck while crossing East Seventh and Red River streets in the early hours of March 12, alongside his friend Cody Shelton, a local chef, who was killed. Dunham died at Dell Seton Medical Center, an obituary provided by his family said. Law enforcement had not previously disclosed Dunham's identity, only noting that a second person had been hospitalized in critical condition.

"He was a remarkable young guy," David Barr Dunham, his father and vice president of development at Texas Monthly, told the American-Statesman.

Described as generous and outgoing, William Dunham was a student in the Austin Independent School District from kindergarten to 12th grade and graduated from Texas State University with a degree in communication studies. He founded William Winter Design, designing and manufacturing custom leather goods and jewelry, the obituary said.

He was a voracious reader, carrying a dog-eared favorite in his pocket, the obituary said, and had a knack for playing tennis and pool.

He had been walking to play pool with Shelton before the hit-and-run, his father said.

Driver faces at least one murder charge

Tyrone Thompson, 23, faces eight charges, including murder, in connection with the hit-and-run, according to Travis County records. It was unclear Tuesday whether Thompson would face additional charges in connection with William Dunham's death.

An arrest affidavit says Thompson evaded police officers after they conducted a traffic stop for a faulty headlight. He then ran several red lights, including at East Seventh and Red River streets, and hit Shelton and William Dunham in the crosswalk, killing Shelton and critically injuring Dunham, the arrest affidavit says.

In lieu of flowers, Dunham's family asked that donations be made to Austin Pets Alive.

