Second victim of shooting at Krumm Park vigil identified by Franklin County coroner

The Franklin County Coroner released the identity of a second victim in a shooting at a candlelight vigil at Krumm Park on June 3.

Jakwaun Kimbro, 18, was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m. June 3, a spokesman for the Franklin County Coroner's Office said. He and Lonnie Johnston, 29, who the coroner's office identified Thursday, were among 50 people in the park that night during a vigil for Da'Mya Cummerlander, who was shot and killed the prior night in the 2600 block of Woodsedge Road.

A close-up photo of police lights by night

Columbus police have said detectives believe multiple shooters fired at Krumm Park that night.

In 911 recordings, callers told police they saw someone in a vehicle fire dozens of rounds.

Columbus police requested that anyone with photos or video of the shooting at the vigil upload it for police to review. Anyone with any information about the shooting should call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

