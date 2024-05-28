Second victim dies after DUI crash in Carbon County

MAHONING TWP., CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A second victim has died after a deadly DUI crash occurred Friday in Carbon County, officials stated.

State police reported a crash involving two cars occurred around 6:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Ashtown Road in Mahoning Township.

Troopers say the driver, 36-year-old Trevor Hunsicker, of Kingston, lost control of the car while speeding, and crossed into the other lane colliding head-on with another vehicle.

Hunsicker and the passenger, 50-year-old Jason Reed, of Lower Towamensing Township, were ejected from the car as a result of the crash, PSP stated.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Hunsicker was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital Friday, while Reed died Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem.

State police reported a third passenger was involved in the crash however their current condition is unknown.

Investigators believe the crash was due to alcohol involvement.

