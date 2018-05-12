Second US Democrat to support Haspel as new CIA chief

Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, is facing tough opposition over her role in the 'enhanced interrogation' program that saw Al-Qaeda detainees tortured (AFP Photo/Handout)

Washington (AFP) - A second Democratic senator said Saturday he would support Donald Trump's nominee to lead the CIA despite her past role overseeing the torture of terror suspects, likely assuring her confirmation.

Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana said that after "a tough, frank and extensive discussion" with nominee Gina Haspel, he believes she "has learned from the past... and can help our country confront serious international threats and challenges."

He said he had discussed with the 30-year CIA veteran not only the future of the agency but the "enhanced interrogation" techniques it had used on Al-Qaeda suspects in the years after the 2001 terror attacks, a term that includes waterboarding.

With Donnelly's support, Haspel appears to have the minimum 50 votes needed to be confirmed as the next head of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Both Donnelly and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who also supports Haspel, come from conservative states and face tough re-election bids in the November midterm elections.

Haspel, now 61 and the acting director of the intelligence agency, was extensively questioned Wednesday during a Senate confirmation hearing about her role in 2002 in charge of a secret CIA prison in Thailand.

Detainees suspected of belonging to Al-Qaeda, including Abu Zubaydah, were frequently tortured, including through the simulated drowning technique known as waterboarding.

During her confirmation hearing, Haspel justified the destruction in 2005 of nearly 100 videotapes of extreme interrogations, saying undercover CIA agents could be identified in them, putting them at risk.

She promised the CIA would never return to extreme interrogation under her leadership.

But Senator John McCain, a former navy pilot who was tortured in a Hanoi prison during the Vietnam War, later said he was not convinced and has called on fellow senators to oppose her nomination.

McCain is battling brain cancer and is unlikely to vote on Haspel's nomination. But he is a widely respected figure and his words might influence fellow Republicans like Senator Jeff Flake, a fellow Arizonan who is close to McCain.

Libertarian senator Rand Paul has already stated his opposition to Haspel.

Nonetheless, the support of Donnelly and Manchin -- with Vice President Mike Pence ready to cast a tie-breaking vote if necessary -- should give Haspel the support she needs.

A tweet Friday from the White House account called Haspel's confirmation "central to our national security."