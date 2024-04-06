Second trial scheduled for man accused of 2022 Muslim men killings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The dates have been set for the second of three trials for the man accused of killing three Muslim men in Albuquerque in 2022.

Muhammad Syed was already found guilty of killing Aftab Hussein in July of 2022 where the first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence behind bars.

Now, he still faces juries in two separate trials for the murders of Afzal Hussain and Naeem Hussein that same year.

Syed’s second trial is scheduled for September 3 and is expected to last five days.

