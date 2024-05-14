Second trial date for Questa teen accused of 2023 murder

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors say they will continue the case against a Questa teenager accused of killing one of his friends last year. Porfirio Brown is accused of shooting 13-year-old Amber Archuleta last year in Questa.

Brown was previously on trial for second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and assault on a peace officer but that trial ended in a hung jury in March. Brown’s attorney said after that trial that prosecutors still had not recovered the suspected weapon and claimed Brown was not the shooter in the case. Brown’s second trial is scheduled for August 19.

His father, William Brown, is also facing charges under Bennie’s Law in the case. He is scheduled to go to trial next month.

