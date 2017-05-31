For second time, U.S. to withdraw from major climate treaty, this time the Paris Agreement

View photos Https%3a%2f%2fvdist.aws.mashable.com%2fcms%2f2017%2f5%2f24b614f6 3977 d426%2fthumb%2f00001 More

For the second time since 2000, the U.S. is poised to pull out of a major climate treaty that the country itself fought hard for.

Unlike the last time this happened with the Kyoto Protocol in 2001, however, the Paris Climate Agreement, which President Donald Trump is preparing to pull the U.S. out of, is widely viewed as the last, best chance the world has to avoid potentially catastrophic global warming. Also unlike Kyoto, the new agreement is entirely voluntary, making a withdrawal even more extreme.

Scientists think that global climate change, if left unchecked, could bring withering droughts, more intense storms, devastating sea level rise, and more frequent and severe heat waves to many parts of the globe.

In removing the country from the Paris Climate Agreement, which went into force in 2016, the Trump administration would fulfill the worst fears of climate advocates and international allies worldwide.

It would also leave the U.S. as an island of climate recalcitrance worldwide, joining only Syria and Nicaragua in rejecting the treaty.

And considering that Nicaragua stayed out because its diplomats viewed the agreement as too timid, that means the U.S. is in a climate denial alliance only with Syria.

In other words, even the governments of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un signed this agreement.

With the Paris agreement pullout, which multiple news reports, citing White House officials, say is coming this week, the U.S. will effectively cede leadership on climate and renewable energy to China, India and other rapidly developing economies that are investing billions in solar, wind and other renewable technologies.

A Paris withdrawal also ignores the calls of business leaders ranging from the CEOs of Google, Apple, Salesforce, and Microsoft to well-known personalities like Elon Musk of SpaceX. It also would overrule the arguments put forth by the Trump's own daughter, presidential advisor Ivanka Trump, who was widely reported to be in favor of the agreement.

Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday morning that he will be announcing his decision this week, implying that his mind is already made up but that the announcement is still being planned. The tweet also implies that Trump's decision is based on his view of how the agreement will affect the U.S. economy, rather than the country's standing in the world.