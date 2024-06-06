For the second time in 4 years, Bluffton Pool closed for the rest of 2024. Here’s why

Bad news for anyone planning to use the Bluffton Pool this summer. As of this past Monday, it has closed for the remainder of the year.

The county-operated public pool, located at 55 Pritchard St., is set to get a series of renovations to the pool deck and exterior doors, installing a new air system, insulating the roof, and updating the interior of the facility, Beaufort County said in the press release.

It’s not expected to open again until February. Updates on the pool can be found on Beaufort County’s parks and rec website.

This will be the second time in four years that the pool is closed for the entirety of summer. It last closed in late February of 2022 for nearly $1 million in repairs and was closed for eight months, opening up again in October.

A list of other pools and recreation centers in the county can also be found on the parks and rec site.

Because recreation centers are intended for Beaufort County residents, photo IDs are required at all pools and facilities. Guests may come if accompanied by a county resident. Children under 18 must be on an account with a parent or legal guardian and have a photo ID available.