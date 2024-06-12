Second teen suspect nabbed in SoHo shooting death of 16-year-old Mahki Brown

A second teen suspect was nabbed Wednesday in the May shooting death of a 16-year-old boy trying to place peacemaker in an ongoing feud among SoHo high school students, police said.

The new suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was picked up in Newark and charged with murder in the May 7 shooting of Mahki Brown. The suspect’s name was not released by the NYPD because he is underage.

Accused triggerman Henry Thomas, 19, was arrested May 17, identified in part by his uniquely-colored sneakers, police said.

The teen suspect and Thomas were caught on video as the teen rode a Citi Bike into the courtyard of the luxury Dominic Hotel on Spring St. near Varick St., according to cops.

Thomas, riding on the bike as a passenger behind the teen, allegedly pulled out a .380-caliaber handgun and opened fire, striking Mahki in the head and legs.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the victim was “playing peacemaker here.”

Brown attended the nearby Broome Street Academy, where a day earlier two other students, both teen girls, had fought following a stare down, Kenny said.

The girls went their separate ways but decided to fight again the next day, this time with a third girl in tow, outside the hotel, Kenny said.

The brother of one of the girls who fought the day before stepped in at that point to prevent the fight, Kenny said, but then the third girl said she was going to call her brother.

The suspects showed up moments later and approached the crowd of about 30 students, Kenny said, with the gunman opening fire just as Brown was stepping forward to try to quash the dispute.