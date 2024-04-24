Second teen suspect arrested in Minneapolis 'Nudieland' mass shooting that killed 1, injured 6

A second teenager is in custody and set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of murder and assault at a Minneapolis punk concert that killed one man and injured six.

Hours after Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the arrest of one teen suspect Tuesday, law enforcement picked up the second suspect whose whereabouts were unknown as of that afternoon. The arrests come eight months after the shooting that killed Nicolas "August" Golden, 35, and wounded six other concertgoers at the DIY pop-up punk venue dubbed "Nudieland" on Aug. 11, 2023.

Cyrell Ernest Boyd, 17, remains at the juvenile detention center along with co-defendant Dominic James Burris, 18, who appeared in juvenile court Tuesday followed by a press conference held by Moriarty where she praised the complex, collaborative investigation between her staff and Minneapolis police.

The teens were both charged under sealed warrant April 12. Now that they're in custody, charges of aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder and six felony assault counts are public.

While Burris was identified by a witness in surveillance video as a suspect, identifying Boyd proved to be more challenging. Detectives relied on DNA forensic testing of a cigarette butt left in an ashtray at Nudieland to determine Boyd was the second shooter, according to allegations in the criminal complaints.

The teens ran away from the shooting at Nudieland, where friends gathered in the backyard of a house in the 2200 block of 16th Avenue S. for a show and birthday party.

Gunfire erupted at 10:15 p.m. as a band was wrapping up for a crowd of 30 to 50 people. Eyewitnesses in the Phillips neighborhood saw the direction the teens fled and officers located surveillance video along that path to aid in the investigation.

Charges against both suspects are identical and accuse the teens of having hostile interactions with several people at Nudieland in the minutes leading up to gunfire. Witnesses at the party overheard them "utter derogatory epithets about the sexual orientation of the concert attendees," charges say.

One woman said the teens hit on her and made insensitive comments as she rebuffed their advances, charges say. She commented about them having guns, to which they said, "We're not going to use the gun or anything, but if need be, we will."

Another woman said she saw the suspects flashing guns and heard them make insensitive comments after learning the witnesses were lesbians, charges say.

Moriarty said that at this point there is not enough information to know whether the crime was motivated by biased comments the suspects made. Standalone hate crime charges are not on the books in Minnesota, but defendants can face charges with aggravating factors and enhanced sentencing for being bias-motivated. Prosecutors don't have to prove motive, often leaving the "why" of a crime unanswered.

It's also unknown if Burris and Boyd will be certified as adults. Moriarty said experts will conduct psychological studies on the defendants and prosecutors will decide whether to move their cases to adult court.