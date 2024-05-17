Second teen charged with murder after Gastonia NC man killed in York SC shooting

Police in York arrested a second 15-year-old boy Thursday in connection to a May 4 shooting that left a North Carolina man dead, according to 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett.

The teen arrested Thursday is charged with murder and 10 counts of attempted murder, Brackett said.

York police charged arrested another 15-year-old male May 10 on the same charges of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

Officials have declined to say if there was a crowd that was fired upon that led to the 10 attempted murder charges, or anything else about the incident and the related charges.

Neither suspect has been identified because of their age.

Jai’Shaun Young, 21, of Gastonia, N.C., died after being shot on Galilean Road south of downtown York. The homicide is the first in the South Carolina city of around 9,000 people since 2022.

Gastonia, west of Charlotte, is about 20 miles north of York.

Investigation ongoing after 2 arrests

Brackett said prosecutors continue to work with the York Police Department on the investigation, but declined further comment.

York police Lt. Kevin Hoffman confirmed the second arrest but also declined to discuss details.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” Hoffman told The Herald Friday.

Police said after the shooting they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30 p.m. May 4, but have not released why the victim was in York that night.

Both suspects are in S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice custody, police and prosecutors said. It remains unclear if the suspect arrested Thursday has been appointed a lawyer. The teenager charged May 10 is represented by the York County Public Defender’s Office.

No hearings are yet scheduled in York County Family Court.