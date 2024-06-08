Second teen charged in connection to Rock Hill block party shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a block party in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Early Saturday morning police arrested 18-year-old Quantrel Jaeim Barrino in Rock Hill without incident. He was booked into the Rock Hill Jail and served a warrant for accessory before the fact of murder, officials said.

Police say Barrino’s arrest is in connection to the murder of 44-year-old Montest Mincey. On Friday, 19-year-old D’markieoun Ji’shae Clyburn was charged with murder in connection to Mincey’s death.

In addition to the 44-year-old Mincey, 21-year-old Maricus Kirk also was killed at the longstanding event. Around 10 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to Southland Drive after officers heard gunshots in the area of the block party.

Both were pronounced dead at Piedmont Medical Center, officials said.

Event organizers have already canceled next year’s event.

Authorities say detectives are still investigating the shooting.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

