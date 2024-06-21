The Montgomery Police Department has charged a second teenager with capital murder in the death of a 12-year-old Montgomery girl.

Jo’Terrion Tucker, 19, of Prattville, is charged with three counts of capital murder, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. He was arrested Thursday by MPD and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Tucker was identified as a suspect in the June 7 death of the girl, said Coleman. Police have also charged a 15-year-old boy with three counts of capital murder in the shooting.

More: Five central Alabama residents indicted in federal sex trafficking case

The teens are being charged with capital murder because the case involves a victim under the age of 12, as well as the fact that the shooting was into an occupied dwelling and from an occupied vehicle court records show.

In Alabama, people as young as 14 can be charged with capital murder, but anyone convicted of capital murder for a crime committed before they were 18 cannot face the death penalty. The only other sentencing option for a capital murder conviction is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Police have not released a possible motive in the case.

On May 31 at about 2:29 a.m., police and fire medics went to the 4100 block of Keating Drive on a report of a shooting. The 12-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later transferred to a hospital in Birmingham, where she died.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Second teen charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old Montgomery girl