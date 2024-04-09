Second suspect named in March robbery, murder of man in Franklinton

A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in March in an alley in Franklinton, Columbus police announced Tuesday.

Darrelle Howell, 33, of Columbus, was arrested on April 9 and is charged with murder and felony abuse of a corpse in the death of 56-year-old John Russell Lang, police revealed Tuesday. The announcement came a day after homicide detectives arrested Derrick Lamar Brown, 55, of Bexley, who is accused of shooting and killing Lang after robbing him, police said.

Police received a call around noon March 25 about a body found in the alley behind the first block of North Jones Avenue in Franklinton. Responding officers found Lang with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An affidavit filed by police states that Howell picked up Lang and two other people in a 2010 Mercury Mariner and drove them to an apartment at West Broad Street and Hawkes Avenue to buy narcotics. Howell got out of the SUV and whispered something to Brown as he walked past him, the affidavit states.

Brown waited until Howell was out of sight, then jumped into the driver's seat of the Mariner. Brown robbed Lang at gunpoint, then shot him and fled the scene along with the other two people who were in the vehicle, the affidavit states.

After Lang was shot, Howell came back out of the apartment and drove the SUV with Lang's body inside to an area near North Jones Avenue, where he dumped the body in an alley, the affidavit states.

On April 8, an unidentified witness contacted detectives and identified Brown as the shooter. Detectives went back to the area of Hawkes Avenue and found a male matching Brown's description, conducted a traffic stop and arrested him. The same witness later identified Brown in a photo lineup at Columbus police headquarters.

Brown was arraigned Tuesday and his bond was set at $200,000. had his arraignment this morning, His pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 18. Both Brown and Howell were being held in the Franklin County jail.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police report second suspect in murder, abuse of corpse case