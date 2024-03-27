Second suspect in murder of Tacoma mother of seven arrested after police pursuit

Tacoma police arrested a second suspect Tuesday in the murder of 32-year-old Ngaire Tusi after a pursuit on State Route 16.

Tusi, a mother of seven children, was shot and killed Dec. 18 at Oakland Madrona Park.

Muhammed Salanoa was charged in her murder earlier this year, but court documents revealed there was a second male suspect involved.

Tuesday afternoon the second suspect was spotted in a vehicle in Tacoma’s South End. When police attempted to stop the man, he fled onto Westbound SR 16 and police pursued him into Gig Harbor.

Near Wollochet Drive the suspect stopped and police took him into custody.