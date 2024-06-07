Second suspect charged in Wilmette armed robbery

A second suspect has been indicted on charges for his involvement in a May 4 armed robbery in Wilmette.

Samnang Toem, 18, of Skokie was indicted on June 6 for a felony count of armed robbery and another felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint for his supposed role in the May 4 armed robbery of a 44-year-old jogger

According to police, the jogger was approached by two male suspects in a vehicle while jogging near Beachwood and Hunter Ave. They reported the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the runner’s phone. The runner was not physically injured in the incident.

Saul Esquivel, 18, of the 7400 block of North Damen Avenue in Chicago, was also arrested and charged last month with armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the armed robbery for his suspected role in the robbery.

Wilmette Police Chief Kyle Murphy previously credited the Lincolnwood and Skokie police for the arrest of Esquivel.

He stated at the time there have been an increase in armed robberies in the northern suburbs and told residents if they find themselves in a similar situation to comply with suspects. He also said victims should gather as much information about the suspects as possible and call 911 as soon as they can.

Toem is expected at the Skokie Courthouse on June 12.