Second suspect arrested for shooting outside Murfreesboro Pike bar that killed armed security guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a Sunday morning shooting outside a Murfreesboro Pike bar that left an armed security guard dead.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said 18-year-old Quinton Sullivan was arrested Friday, March 22 on charges of criminal homicide and three counts of vehicle burglary in connection with the shooting outside Illuzion Bar & Lounge that killed Maurice Thomas Jr.

Authorities said the investigation showed Sullivan, 19-year-old Isaiah Moore, and one other accomplice were breaking into cars in the bar’s parking lot when Thomas approached them. Thomas was reportedly shot multiple times and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects drive off in a maroon Chevrolet Cruze.

Police said investigators found three burglarized vehicles in the parking lot. Those vehicles have been impounded so evidence specialists can process them.

