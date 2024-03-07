Second suspect arrested in shooting that killed Georgia man in Walmart parking lot

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit and U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested a second suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in 2022 in a Walmart parking lot.

On August 5, 2022, Ronnie Albea, 41, was killed in the parking lot when two teens approached his fiance and demanded the keys to their car.

Investigators said Albea reportedly got into an argument with the suspects while refusing to give them the keys and was shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Albea was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

In April 2023, the sheriff’s office along with U.S. Marshals arrested Elijiah Dewayne Gray, 18, in connection with the shooting.

Authorities found Gray in a home in the 200 block of Clisby Place.

He was charged with murder and is facing two counts of terroristic threats in an incident not related to the murder.

He is being held without bond.

On Wednesday, deputies and U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of a second suspect in the killing.

Mycco Vachion Gray, 20, was arrested.

He was arrested after a brief foot chase at a home on the 70 block of Short Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mycco Gray was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

He is charged with murder and hijacking of a motor vehicle.

He is also being held without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: