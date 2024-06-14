Second suspect arrested in Memorial Day shooting death in Athens

A teenager was charged Friday in connection with a Memorial Day shooting death in Rolling Ridge Apartments in Athens.

Athens-Clarke police said Janiya Moore, 18, of Athens was arrested at a location in Jackson County with assistance from that county’s sheriff’s office.

Moore is the second person charged in the slaying on May 27 of Cameron D. Manago, 20, who was gunned down during what police said was a robbery attempt.

Moore and Zyquavious Thomas, 16, of Athens both face charges of felony murder. Thomas, who was arrested soon after the shooting, is also charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault. Police have not disclosed Moore's role in the crime.

Manago was unconscious when officers arrived on scene after several people at the complex called to report hearing a gunshot. Manago was later pronounced dead after he arrived at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Homicide Investigation: New attorney takes over representation of suspect charged in Tara Baker death

A witness reported that prior to the shooting, Manago was inside a car and he appeared to be arguing with a man standing outside the car. A shot was heard and the victim attempted to drive the car, but appeared to be struggling, the witness told police.

The suspect was seen running from the scene, police said.

Another witness saw the suspect get inside the car just prior to the gunshot and that afterward, the suspect fled on foot.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Second teenager arrested in Memorial Day shooting death in Athens