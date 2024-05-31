Second suspect arrested in January homicide outside of Eastland apartment complex

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a January shooting that left one man dead in his vehicle outside of an apartment complex in Columbus' Eastland area.

Mark Denny, 22, of Columbus' Northeast Side, was arrested Thursday by a Columbus SWAT team, Columbus police said in a news release. A Franklin County grand jury charged Denny with murder and felonious assault for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Deangelo Williams Jr. of the city's West Side and for wounding an adult female, respectively.

Denny is the second suspect charged in connection with the death of Williams.

Leon Mason, 22, of Whitehall, was arrested in February and charged with murder and felonious assault in Williams' death. According to a probable cause affidavit, homicide detectives identified Mason via surveillance footage of the shooting and by tracking movement on Mason's cellphone on the night of the shooting.

Columbus police reported that officers were dispatched just after 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 28 on a report of property damage from vehicles involved in a crash at The Flats at Kimberly apartments off the 2400 block of Kimberly Parkway East. Moments later, 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting at the same location.

Responding officers found Williams unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into parked vehicles. He was taken by medics to a local hospital, where he died at 2:41 p.m. the next day, Jan. 29.

