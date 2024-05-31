Second suspect arrested in connection to shooting at Fort Worth park, faces murder charge

Fort Worth Police have arrested and booked a second suspect in connection with a March shooting that left one dead.

Abigail Castaneda, 19, was booked into the Fort Worth city jail, on suspicion of murder, just after 1 p.m. Friday according to logs from the jail.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said that since it is a homicide case, additional details on Castaneda’s arrest are not yet available.

Castaneda was the second person arrested in connection with the death of Gabriel Cardenas Jr. on March 15 at Rosen Park on the city’s northwest side. Fredrick Harris, 19, was arrested in early April in connection with the fatal shooting.