Second suspect arrested in connection to DeKalb shootout that injured 3 bystanders

DeKalb County police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a shootout in a gas station parking lot that injured three innocent bystanders.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Malachi Giles on Friday night and booked him into the county jail Saturday morning.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on the shooting off Candler Road on Tuesday night for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Officers said they arrived at a Circle K gas station, where two groups started shooting at each other in the parking lot. Police said three bystanders were injured, but are expected to be OK.

On Wednesday morning, police said they identified one of the suspects as 34-year-old Darius Morris. He faces three counts of aggravated assault. Giles is now the second suspect in custody on the same charges.

Police may be searching for others.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke exclusively with one of the victims who says he was grazed by a bullet and his car was shot at least six times.

Juwon, who did not want to be identified with his last name, says he, his wife and another friend drove right into the shootout on Tuesday night.

He says he believes that he drove into the shootout purposely so they could protect other people.

Surveillance video from the scene shows Juwon’s car stop in the middle of the shootout. He says he accidentally pushed his car out of gear by mistake while trying to get away from the bullets.

“By me stopping there, that guy ran away. The other guy in the black that fell in front of me, it may have spared his life. And if my car didn’t catch those bullets, those bullets would’ve went somewhere, there could’ve been someone innocent in the store who could’ve gotten hit,” Juwon explained.

