Second suspect arrested in connection to armed robbery on Randolph’s Johnson Drive

Randolph police announced Friday that a second suspect had been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Johnson Drive that took place earlier this week.

Eliezer Beato, 20, of Malden was arrested and charged with armed robbery (firearm), malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest, Randolph police say.

Beato and Shaun Culbreath-Isles, 18, of Malden are accused of robbing a person inside a vehicle at gunpoint with a black revolver on Johnson Drive on Monday, May 13.

Culbreath-Isles was taken into custody following a foot chase. Police say he stole jewelry and a cell phone and also had stolen checks at the time.

Police say Beato left the area before he was tracked down to a residence on Warren Avenue in Malden on Friday. During a search, police found eight stolen checks.

Beato was arraigned Friday afternoon.

Culbreath-Isles is also facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm without an FID Card, possession of a burglarious tool and 8 counts of receiving stolen property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

