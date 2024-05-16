Second suspect, 19, charged in fatal 2023 shooting in Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and United States Marshal’s Southeast Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old wanted in connection to a fatal November shooting.

Cameron Levert Williams, 19, was arrested on a grand jury arrest warrant related to the murder of Myron Gregory Garnett, 32, of Augusta on Nov. 16. He is charged with murder, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the corner of Oak and Verdery streets, just behind Paine College, on Nov. 16 for a shooting, according to an incident report.

When deputies arrived, they found Garnett with at least one gunshot wound, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shakeichia Jackson, 30, is also charged with murder in relation to the case, according to previous reporting.

