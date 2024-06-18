2nd submerged vehicle found in Minnesota River in Bloomington

The multiday search for a vehicle in the Minnesota River in Bloomington on Tuesday turned up a second submerged vehicle, officials said.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt is expected to brief the news media Tuesday afternoon from the Lyndale Avenue boat launch, where the recovery effort has been going on, and will address whether either vehicle was occupied and other details.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff's spokeswoman Megan Larson said searchers found two vehicles in that general location, but "we believe the incidents are unrelated."

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Water Patrol and supporting law enforcement agencies headed to the boat launch on a report of a vehicle entering the river, Larson said in a statement Monday.

"Bystanders observed the vehicle enter the water and become fully submerged," her statement continued.

The Water Patrol found one vehicle with underwater sonar equipment, but the strong current made it unsafe for divers to enter the river at that time, Larson said.

Recovery efforts resumed Tuesday morning with a private salvage company assisting, Larson said.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.