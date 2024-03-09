Second storm in less than a week brings heaviest precipitation in two months

March tally well ahead of normal thus far—new spell of unseasonable warmth gets underway later this weekend into next week

WILL YOU BE READY FOR SUDDEN FLASH FLOODS?

Tips from WGN Weather Department in partnership with the National Weather Service

Will you be ready for sudden flash floods? Enable weather alerts on your phone to stay #weatherReady. If flooding occurs while you're outdoors, immediately get to higher ground and never enter floodwaters in a vehicle/on foot. Flood events can devastate communities. More than 50% of all flood fatalities are vehicle related. You never know how deep the water is or if the road has been washed away or compromised beneath the water. Turn around, don't drown!









FORECAST HIGHS AND DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL

Seasonably chilly start to the weekend before another significant warm up takes place

SAME STORM SYSTEM THAT BROUGHT A CHILLY, DAMP, RAINY DAY IN THE CHICAGO AREA FRIDAY DUMPED HEAVY SNOW ON PORTIONS OF NEBRASKA

U.S. snow cover nearly 1.5 times higher than just a week ago

Heaviest Nebraska snow totals

NEW DATA JUST IN

Much of the central and eastern U.S saw one of, if not the warmest February on record on a statewide basis

LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES CURRENTLY RUNNING AT A RECORD WARM PACE

EACH DAY THIS MONTH HAS AVERAGED ABOVE NORMAL

Despite cooler temperatures, Friday continued an impressive run dating back to late January with 43 of past 47 days to post a daily surplus

HOW HAVE WINTER TEMPERATURES CHANGED OVER THE PAST HALF CENTURY?

Dr. Brian Brettschneider provides this tremendous analysis across the lower 48 which indicates a +3.4-degree change, but the Midwest and Eastern U.S. have seen an even higher change

THE HIGHEST CALENDAR DAY PRECIPITATION OFFICIALLY IN TWO MONTHS

The 0.87″ tally is the heaviest amount since January 9th when 0.93″ fell

Highest area totals in NW Indiana were approaching 2″ as of late Friday







PRECIPITATION WANES OVER THE WEEKEND

We begin new week dry before next round of showers by mid next week

MARCH OFF TO AN EXCEPTIONALLY WET OPEN AT BOTH AIRPORTS

2.5 to 4 times normal after the opening week

The official 1.61″ tally is already 65% the typical full month 2.45″ total

TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS

March 14 to March 22, 2024









