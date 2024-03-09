Second storm in less than a week brings heaviest precipitation in two months
March tally well ahead of normal thus far—new spell of unseasonable warmth gets underway later this weekend into next week
WILL YOU BE READY FOR SUDDEN FLASH FLOODS?
Tips from WGN Weather Department in partnership with the National Weather Service
In partnership with the National Weather Service, the focus today is on floods. Will you be ready for sudden flash floods? Enable weather alerts on your phone to stay #weatherReady. If flooding occurs while you’re outdoors, immediately get to higher ground and never enter floodwaters in a vehicle/on foot. Flood events can devastate communities. More than 50% of all flood fatalities are vehicle related. You never know how deep the water is or if the road has been washed away or compromised beneath the water. Turn around, don’t drown!
FORECAST HIGHS AND DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL
Seasonably chilly start to the weekend before another significant warm up takes place
SAME STORM SYSTEM THAT BROUGHT A CHILLY, DAMP, RAINY DAY IN THE CHICAGO AREA FRIDAY DUMPED HEAVY SNOW ON PORTIONS OF NEBRASKA
NEW DATA JUST IN
Much of the central and eastern U.S saw one of, if not the warmest February on record on a statewide basis
LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES CURRENTLY RUNNING AT A RECORD WARM PACE
EACH DAY THIS MONTH HAS AVERAGED ABOVE NORMAL
Despite cooler temperatures, Friday continued an impressive run dating back to late January with 43 of past 47 days to post a daily surplus
HOW HAVE WINTER TEMPERATURES CHANGED OVER THE PAST HALF CENTURY?
Dr. Brian Brettschneider provides this tremendous analysis across the lower 48 which indicates a +3.4-degree change, but the Midwest and Eastern U.S. have seen an even higher change
THE HIGHEST CALENDAR DAY PRECIPITATION OFFICIALLY IN TWO MONTHS
The 0.87″ tally is the heaviest amount since January 9th when 0.93″ fell
Highest area totals in NW Indiana were approaching 2″ as of late Friday
PRECIPITATION WANES OVER THE WEEKEND
We begin new week dry before next round of showers by mid next week
MARCH OFF TO AN EXCEPTIONALLY WET OPEN AT BOTH AIRPORTS
2.5 to 4 times normal after the opening week
The official 1.61″ tally is already 65% the typical full month 2.45″ total
TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS
March 14 to March 22, 2024
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.