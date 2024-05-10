Second Socorro ISD Trustee, wife arrested for obstruction or retaliation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A member of the Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees and his wife were arrested Thursday, May 9 and charged with obstruction or retaliation, according to court records.

Castellano is the second Socorro ISD Trustee to be arrested on Thursday, April 9.

Ricardo Castellano and Gabriela Castellano were both charged with two counts of obstruction or retaliation with a $4,000 bond, according to court records.

Socorro ISD spokesperson sent a statement to KTSM saying:

The district was made aware that two current Trustees and a former employee were arrested by the El Paso Sheriff’s Department earlier today. This is a legal matter and we will cooperate with law enforcement. The district has no additional information on the matter at this time. The focus of the district remains serving students and supporting staff to ensure the successful completion of the school year. Socorro ISD spokesperson

