Second sister in court this week in fatal Amish buggy case

Mar. 28—PRESTON, Minn. — Days after her identical twin sister was in court, Sarah Beth Petersen made her first court appearance related to a fatal Amish buggy crash last year.

Sarah Petersen is facing 16 charges related to the September buggy crash that killed two children, including eight felony counts of aiding/abetting in criminal vehicular homicide and other charges related to taking responsibility for criminal acts. Court documents allege Sarah Petersen attempted to take the fall for her twin sister, Samantha Jo Petersen.

While Sarah Petersen initially said she was the one driving the vehicle, investigators say the driver was in fact Samantha Petersen. Samantha Petersen was in court earlier this week and is facing 21 charges related to the crash.

Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson said during the 15-minute hearing Thursday, Sarah Petersen was offered unconditional bail or bond of $10,000 by Judge Jeremy Clinefelter, or she could be released on her own recognizance with conditions. Sarah Petersen is currently not being held in the Fillmore County Jail.

According to court documents:

Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11, were killed on Sept. 25, 2023, when the driver of a 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV struck the buggy they were riding in on Fillmore County Highway 1 near Racine. Their siblings Alan Miller, 9, and Rose Miller, 13, were also injured in the crash.

Samantha Petersen was charged with 21 counts in Fillmore County District Court, including eight felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and eight counts of criminal vehicular operation. The criminal complaint in Fillmore County District Court was filed on Monday, Feb. 5.

According to the criminal complaint, evidence led investigators to conclude a woman swapped places with her twin sister at the scene of a fatal crash in Fillmore County.

Recorded audio and witness accounts of a similar-looking woman arriving on the scene, who then changed clothes, led investigators to believe Sarah Petersen, who took responsibility for the crash, may have been covering for her sister Samantha Petersen.

Other evidence, including cellphone records, blood tests and an advanced crash report, supports that theory.

Both sisters are scheduled for separate omnibus hearings on June 3, 2024 in Fillmore County. That is when a plea will likely be entered and, if appropriate, a request for a trial.