Second shooting in a week near Skinker-DeBaliviere Metro station

ST. LOUIS – For the second time in a week, the Skinker-DeBaliviere MetroLink station is at the center of a shooting investigation.

On May 11, a 17-year-old was arrested for a fatal shooting near the station. On Saturday, a 17-year-old was shot after St. Louis Metropolitan Police said two females engaged in a mutual fight.

At last check, the victim is stable, while the two suspects in their 20s fled the scene.

Saturday’s shooting happened just a few feet away from the station’s entrance. The station is an area that residents like Marie say is to blame for most of the neighborhood’s violence.

“The young kids, they hang out and have nothing else to do and one thing leads to another and that’s when the violence starts,” Marie told FOX 2. “It’s not a place to meet and greet.”

Metro Transit Public Safety released the following statement:

“There were several individuals whom were involved in a verbal argument, our Metro Security removed those individuals from our property as that customer conduct is prohibited. Sometime later the incident occurred on the public sidewalk, our Metro Security immediately began assisting our police partners with our robust video system capabilities from the Real Time Camera Center.”

The shooting is still under investigation.

