Second sexual harassment lawsuit filed against LMPD in one week

A Louisville Metro Police officer has filed a lawsuit against her department, claiming she faced retaliation after speaking with internal investigators about experiencing sexual harassment by a higher-ranked officer.

Sgt. Lauren Carby filed the lawsuit Thursday, accusing Lt. Jeff Lauder of propositioning her for sex at a pool party in 2020 with the encouragement of his wife, Maj. Shannon Lauder.

The lawsuit is the second alleging sexual harassment within the department to be filed this week, following the recent suspension of Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel over her handling of a third sexual harassment claim.

Mayor Craig Greenberg has not identified officers involved in the claim that led to the chief's suspension. But an attorney for Shannon Lauder linked it to a May 22 meeting in which his client voiced concerns about working with Maj. Brian Kuriger, who she said had sexually harassed and "attacked" her.

A lawsuit represents only one side of the case.

In the new filing, Carby says she previously served under Shannon Lauder in the department's special victims unit, where Carby said Shannon Lauder created a toxic and inappropriate work environment.

Carby alleges she was invited to a pool party in August 2020 hosted by the Lauders after Shannon Lauder was promoted to the rank of major and took command over LMPD's first patrol division.

At that party, Carby said Jeff Lauder, then a superior officer in LMPD’s Training Unit, approached her and repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances, which she repeatedly rejected.

Carby said Jeff Lauder made multiple inappropriate comments about her appearance and propositioned her for sex, as well as expressing a desire to have an ongoing, sexual relationship with her.

According to the lawsuit, Shannon Lauder knew about these advances and encouraged Carby to enter into a sexual relationship with her husband.

At the time, Carby did not file a complaint, the lawsuit states. However, an internal investigation into the incident was initiated in late 2022, when another higher-ranked officer filed a complaint, at which point Carby said she fully cooperated with investigators.

This decision severely impacted her career at LMPD, the lawsuit claims.

In 2023, Carby said she was interested in other internal positions, but she was routinely passed over despite receiving positive recommendations as well as being a better-suited candidate for each role.

"Lauren realized that the last years would have been tremendously easier for her professionally if she had simply slept with Jeff Lauder in 2020," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit claims Carby is not the only victim of harassment and discrimination perpetrated by members of LMPD, with the department maintaining "a disturbing internal culture where pervasive patterns of harassment, sexual misconduct, predatory behaviors, and discrimination by its members have been repeatedly excused, ignored, concealed, fostered, and justified."

This story could be updated.

