Second round of severe weather possible Tuesday, forecasters say

Storm damage is seen in the Hawthorne Estates neighborhood Tuesday morning, April 2, 2024.

Another round of severe weather is possible in the Tri-State on Tuesday, forecasters said.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the cities of Evansville and Henderson in an "enhanced risk" area for severe weather. The window for storms should run between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. CDT, according to the National Weather Service.

At 9:10 a.m., weather radar showed another area of thunderstorms beginning to develop near Interstate 57 in Southern Illinois, moving to the east and northeast.

The second round of storms follow an initial, pre-dawn line of severe weather that left more than 20,000 CenterPoint Energy customers without power in Southwestern Indiana. Numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were in effect between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the Tri-State.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: What is the weather forecast in Evansville, Indiana?