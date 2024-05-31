Second round of low-barrier shelter proposals in Kansas City closes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City closed its second round of applications to get roughly $7 million from a federal grant to create a low-barrier shelter in the city.

The money was nearly awarded once already this year before the city council decided to start the process over again after considerable community push back to plan it initially picked.

The first plan was to fund Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus‘ renovation and upgrade to allow it to remain open 24/7 while better connecting people who are homeless to resources that might get them into more permanent housing.

Right now, the shelter is only open during the day, and closes in the afternoon, meaning the homeless population needs to find a place to spend the night.

MoDOT, law enforcement cracking down on trash left on streets, highways

When FOX4 went to Hope Faith to speak with Executive Director Doug Langner about applying for the funding a second time, we found Elos Ministries Founder Dan Smith in the parking lot trying to find a solution for a group of Venezuelan people without a place to stay.

“We stopped by [Hope Faith] because we had really exhausted everything else from settling agencies to emergency shelters and there just really is no room,” said Smith.

Shelters that were already at capacity and red tape had been getting in their way for hours.

A low-barrier shelter like the one Langner wants to create at Hope Faith would have been able to help. Instead, all Langner could do today was try to direct Smith to other resources where he had already checked.

“A low-barrier shelter does not turn people away,” Langner said. “So we would have figured out to get them sheltered for today and then start working on a plan for how to move their life forward tomorrow.”

Langner says Hope Faith submitted two proposals this time. One is the same proposal that was initially chosen before the process started over.

The second one reduces the number of people Hope Faith would be able to take in, attempting to address concerns about how many people would be coming to the campus.

“When you do that, costs actually went up when we reached out to our contractors,” Langner said.

City officials confirmed that the process allows for more than one project to be chosen once they sift through the proposals. Those officials were not able to share how many proposals were submitted because it isn’t a public record until contracts are signed.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

The City of Kansas City emailed this statement to FOX4:

“Kansas City is home to the highest number of unsheltered homeless individuals per capita in the nation. It is vital for the City of Kansas City to implement a low-barrier shelter in our community which will provide vital resources to those in need. Today the request for proposal process closes for a second time in our search to serve the homeless population with a low-barrier shelter. We are committed to moving forward with the public procurement process to achieve this essential resource for our community and move toward functional zero.” –Blane Proctor, Director of Housing

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.