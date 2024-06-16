Second-place Cash4Life ticket sold in Brooklyn: NY Lottery

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A second-place Cash4Life ticket was sold in Brooklyn over the weekend, according to lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at Brooklyn Famous Deli Grocery at 4701 Avenue N in Flatlands, Brooklyn, according to officials.

The winning ticket is worth $1,000 a week for life. The winning numbers were 02, 31, 32, 36, 45, and the Cash Ball was 3.

Cash4Life is drawn daily at 9 p.m.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

