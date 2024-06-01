Second petition drive targets TIF

Jun. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — A second set of citizen petitions to amend the city charter to require a public vote over the city's tax increment financing plan was filed with the City Clerk's office on Friday.

The petition drive, if a sufficient number of signatures is certified by the City Clerk's office, will create a second local referendum on TIF financing for city voters to decide at the Nov. 5 general election. Last November, TIF opponents filed petitions seeking a city charter amendment that would require city voters to approve tax increment financing plans. The City Commission in January voted to put the measure in front of voters at this year's presidential election.

The petitions are again being circulated by TC Taxpayers for Justice, a group that includes retired attorney Fred Bimber, former mayor Jim Carruthers and city commissioner Ann Rogers, and former Downtown Development Authority Board member Fred Nelson.

"They've all come to the conclusion that they don't want TIF '97 extended, and that city voters should have a say in this," Bimber said.

The latest petition is more specific and would amend the Section 28 of the city charter to include: "The City Commission shall not attempt to evade the petition rights and voting rights of City residents. Any and all ordinances of the City to extend, amend and/or modify Tax Increment Financing and Development Plan #97 (TIF97), which ordinance or ordinances were enacted or are enacted at any time after January 1, 2024 without first being submitted to and approved by a majority of the electors of the City at a regular election or special election held for that purpose are repealed and such ordinance or ordinances shall be void and of no effect."

Mayor Amy Shamroe said Friday that the filing of the second anti-TIF petition left her "kind of surprised, given that there's another petition that's already been filed."

She also questioned amending the city charter over a TIF plan that city officials haven't voted on yet, which could be challenged by citizen petition without a city charter amendment.

"We're changing the city charter for one, potential, maybe, ordinance that already has a mechanism in place to challenge it," Shamroe said. "I think we need to be very careful about what we're putting into the city charter."

Bimber said the group originally planned a petition challenge to the City Commission's vote on the DDA's TIF '97 — currently called Moving Downtown Forward — plan, which appears to have narrow majority support among sitting commissioners. But the DDA Board, which originally planned to forward the TIF plan for a commission vote in May, has delayed action on the TIF plan until at least August.

Bimber views the DDA Board's decision to delay its decision on the TIF plan as a stall tactic designed to extend the TIF debate into 2025.

"They're trying to give themselves two bites at the apple," Bimber said. "That way they live another day to defend TIF."

City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said the petitions need at least 667 signatures of registered city voters to trigger a referendum on the proposed charter amendment. His office has 45 days to verify the signatures. The deadline for placing local questions on the Nov. 5 ballot is August 13 at 4 p.m., although Marentette said the Michigan governor's and attorney general's office also have to sign off on the ballot proposal.

At the core of the issue is the continued use of tax increment financing dollars to fund DDA operations, which accounts for some $4 million annually in DDA revenue. About $2.3 million in TIF funds are captured from the city, and another $1.7 million from regional taxing partners including Grand Traverse County, Northwestern Michigan College, the Bay Area Transportation Authority and others. Critics of TIF and the DDA want those dollars routed to the city's general fund to be used across the city, and also not diverted from other local taxing units. Leaflets being circulated by the TC Taxpayers group state that TIF '97 has diverted $17 million from city finances since its inception, and will divert another $120 million-plus over the 30-year TIF plan extension.

Proponents of TIF counter that's the only mechanism allowed under state law to generate a regional revenue source to help fund capital improvements and maintenance to the downtown, which serves as the region's economic hub and benefits residents, businesses and municipalities well beyond the downtown's borders. The latest TIF plan also includes a revenue-sharing mechanism that would return upward of $1.4 million annually to the local taxing units, representing about 30 percent of annual TIF revenues.

The TC Taxpayers for Justice group utilized about 20 volunteers to collect the petition signatures in recent weeks, Bimber said, collecting 921 signatures of city residents in support of the proposed charter amendment. One of those volunteers is Sally Surprenant, who lives on the city's east side near Northwestern Michigan College.

Surprenant said "98 percent" of the residents she encountered thanked her for her work on the petition, and that the majority of persons she met are well informed on the local TIF debate.

"They felt it was important that we have a voice and that we have a say — yay or nay — about where our tax dollars go," she said.

One of those signers was Tom Kirchner, a retired assistant dean from Oakland University in southeast Michigan who moved to Traverse City 15 years ago to a home on Beadle Street near the Civic Center. He and his wife signed the petition earlier this week.

"The system was probably okay back in '97 for awhile, but we're shortchanging institutions that don't get their fair share of the tax money anymore," Kirchner said. "I think of the term 'taxation without representation' — it's kind of what this is."

Surprenant said she's careful not to discuss the pros and cons surrounding tax increment financing with residents as she seeks their signatures, and declined to share her own views on the topic.

"I always tell people that this is not to say if you're for or against — it's about whether we have a choice," she said. "We all should have a choice, instead of having the choice made for us."