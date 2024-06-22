Second person on probation for 'Gilbert Goons' attack is arrested again

A second person serving probation for their part in a "Gilbert Goons" attack has been arrested.

Deleon Haynes, 19, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and using electronic communication to threaten and harass, according to Gilbert police.

Haynes was sentenced June 3 to three years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in the Aug. 18, 2023, beating of a 16-year-old at the Gilbert In-N-Out Burger. He was the first person charged as an adult to be sentenced in connection with Goons attacks.

On June 12, police responded to a residence where the homeowner said Haynes was not wanted and had been kicked out two weeks prior, police said. Haynes admitted to entering the home unlawfully and having a verbal argument with a juvenile with whom he had previously been in a relationship, police said.

Then, on Friday, a juvenile reported to Gilbert police that Haynes made verbal threats to them and a family member, police said. Haynes was arrested, processed at the Gilbert-Chandler Unified Holding Facility and appeared in Gilbert Municipal Court on four misdemeanor charges, police said.

Haynes was being held on bond by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and was to be booked on one felony and two misdemeanor charges in connection with the June 12 investigation, police said.

Days ago, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed a motion to revoke the probation of Jacob Pennington, 20, who was sentenced June 13 to three years' probation for his involvement in an In-N-Out attack on Dec. 2, 2022. The terms of his probation specified he would not consume or possess alcohol but Pennington was arrested on the day he was sentenced on suspicion of underage drinking.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has not filed a similar motion to revoke Haynes' probation, said spokesperson Karla Navarrete. The difference is timing, she said. While Pennington was arrested on suspicion of underage drinking the same day he was sentenced, Haynes was arrested several weeks after his probation was imposed.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said is a statement that she is leaving the decision of whether to seek a revocation of Haynes' probation up to the Adult Probation Department. The probation department is part of the court system.

"I want this individual and others who have recently violated probation to know they are under scrutiny and supervision; you can no longer continue to threaten and harm the community and get away with it," Mitchell said.

Haynes' attorney could not be reached Friday.

