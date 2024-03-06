A second person found guilty of murdering Madison County man in 2021

A Madison County judge on Tuesday convicted a Madison man of first-degree murder in the attempted robbery and shooting death of Andre Hutson in late 2021.

Larry D. Lovett, 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of weapon by a felon.

The charges stemmed from the death of Hutson, 38, on Dec. 7, 2021, in Madison.

A co-defendent in the shooting, William Jenkins, already was found guilty for his role in the crime and has been sentenced to 75 years in a state prison. Lovett also faces a 75-year sentence for murder, according to a release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, plus 15 years for attempted robbery and 14 more for possessing a weapon.

“This verdict sends another clear message that violence is not acceptable in Madison County,” Haine said. “I thank the prosecutors and the police for their tremendous work. We continue to pray for the family and loved ones of Andre Hutson, and we hope this verdict helps them in their difficult healing process.”

In her closing arguments of the bench trial, Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson said technological and scientific evidence gathered by investigators – including GPS data, DNA, surveillance video and text messages between Lovett and a co-defendant – showed “exactly what happened” on the night of the killing.

Madison police were dispatched on a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue on the night of the shooting and called for assistance by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Evidence showed that Lovett and Jenkins planned the robbery and ambushed Hutson.

Hutson was shot with a 9mm firearm and with a stun gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene.