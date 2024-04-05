Second person arrested in connection to March 24 fatal shooting at Taco Shack, says police

A second arrest was made on Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting on March 24 at the Taco Shack, according to the Lubbock Police Department (LPD).

The Texas Anti-Gang Center Unit arrested Trezsah Mitchell, 23, in the 2200 block of East Main Street after an arrest warrant charging Mitchell with murder was issued earlier in the day.

This second arrest comes after Ladarion Daniels, 32, was arrested in Dallas on March 28 also in connection to the fatal shooting of Marshone Sheppard, 37, outside the Taco Shack in the 1600 block of 50th Street at 1:51 a.m. on March 24th.

Mitchel and Daniels have been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center (LCDC). No bonds have been set for either, according to the LCDC's website.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: LPD arrests second person in connection to March 24 fatal shooting