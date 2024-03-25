Second man pleads guilty in New Year's Eve fatal shooting of Damarcus Hartwell

A 20-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man pleaded guilty last week to reduced charges in the deadly New Year's Eve shooting of Damarcus Hartwell, 38, according to court documents.

Nino Jennings pleaded guilty March 18 to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Summit County prosecutors dismissed a murder charge.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield will sentence him on April 29.

Jennings is the second suspect to plead guilty. Makhi Anderson-Clay, 19, also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery. His murder charge was also dismissed.

Jennings and Anderson-Clay are two of four people charged in the shooting. Layveire Belton, 19, faces aggravated robbery and murder charges.

Cameron Jones, 18, is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of robbery and felonious assault, according to court documents.

New Year's Eve shooting

Hartwell was shot just before midnight on New Year's Eve in 2022 at a home in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue in Kenmore.

He was shot once in the torso and had a graze wound to his thigh. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he was pronounced dead.

Jones is scheduled to face a jury trial starting April 23.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Nino Jennings pleads guilty to reduced charges in 2022 shooting