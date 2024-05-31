Second man found guilty shooting death of high school student in Peoria

A Peoria man was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a Manual High School student.

Gary A. Irby, 22, was arrested along with Jeremy J. Moore, Jr. in October 2021 after police said the pair shot and killed Jerry Snipes Jr., a 17-year-old Manual student. Following a three-day trial, a jury found Irby guilty after one hour of deliberation Thursday.

The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office says that witness testimony at trial showed that both Irby and Moore were at the scene where Snipes was shot in the 2800 block of North Linn Street in the early hours of Oct. 6, 2021. Prosecutors also had GPS monitoring data and surveillance video to prove that Irby and Moore were in the area.

In addition, an eyewitness told jurors that they saw Irby with a handgun and Moore with a shotgun just before the shooting. Nine of the shots came from the handgun and one from a shotgun, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

The Peoria Police Department responded to the scene at 4:40 a.m., finding Snipes lying on the ground. Most of those shots were fired into the back of the teen's body, prosecutors said. He was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:16 a.m.

Irby's sentencing hearing is slated for 9 a.m. Aug 2. He faces life in prison because the jury found that Irby had personally discharged a firearm.

Moore was convicted of first-degree murder in Snipes' death in September 2023, receiving an 80-year sentence in February.

A third suspect, Tyranique White, 20, remains in custody on first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges. She is alleged to have driven Snipes to the location of the homicide and drove away shortly before he was shot. Her next court date is set for June 26 at 11 a.m.

