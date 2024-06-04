Second man facing first-degree murder charge in fatal shooting over stolen dirt bike

WEST PALM BEACH — A second man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with an April fatal shooting near West Palm Beach that investigators say followed a dispute over a stolen dirt bike.

Tremayne Williams, 30, also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the April 20 killing of 23-year-old Jostin Mirabile. Deputies arrested Keith Dawkins, 33, on the same charges in April.

Investigators said Williams carried out the shooting following the dispute, while Dawkins was his getaway driver. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Williams on May 29, and he declined to appear for a court hearing on May 30 at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Circuit Judge Donald Hafele ordered that he be held without bail on the murder charge and assigned an attorney from the the state Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel to represent him. As a policy, it does not comment on open cases.

Williams has since pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe on June 28.

PBSO: Shooter wanted to keep stolen bike. Witness said threat followed.

According a sheriff's arrest report, the fatal shooting occurred at an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive, west of Florida's Turnpike and north of Belvedere Road. Witnesses told investigators that Mirabile frequently hung out there, working on motorcycles and dirt bikes.

A witness told investigators that Willliams helped Mirabile steal dirt bikes and indicated that the men became involved in a dispute after Williams asked to keep one of them. The witness said Mirabile at one point pulled out a gun and racked the slide but did not point the weapon at anyone.

Investigators said Williams and Dawkins began exchanging text messages plotting Mirabile's murder, with Williams at one point stating, "I gotta heaven him." Dawkins replied that he would pull up with a "stick," street slang for a rifle, the sheriff's office said.

Driving the getaway car, Dawkins dropped Williams off north of the murder scene, investigators said. Dawkins then drove to his place of work, an oil-change shop on the 1900 block of North Jog Road.

According to the report, Dawkins placed a box in storage, returned to the business the next day, removed something from the box and placed it in his vehicle. Then he threw the empty box onto the floor next to the shop's storage door.

Dawkins denied having any knowledge of the fatal shooting and told investigators he was at work that day. After seeing surveillance-camera footage from the apartment complex, he acknowledged being there the previous day, but denied hearing any gunfire or witnessing the shooting. Dawkins has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear before Rowe on June 27.

PBSO's arrest report does not contain a specific statement from Williams.

