Second man enters pleas in underage sexual assault case

A second man has entered pleas in Crawford County Court in a 2023 sexual assault case in Titusville involving underage girls.

Jason E. Bolte, 23, of Titusville, pleaded guilty Thursday before President Judge John Spataro to one count of indecent assault and one count of statutory sexual assault involving underage girls.

Bolte was one of two men charged by Titusville Police Department last year with multiple counts for engaging in sexual intercourse with underage girls on March 26, 2023, according to court records.

Bolte initially was charged with two counts each of rape, indecent assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, and unlawful conduct with a minor — sexual offenses; three counts each of statutory sexual assault and sexual assault; and one count each of corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

However, he reached a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office and pleaded guilty one count of indecent assault and one count of statutory sexual assault in exchange for the other counts not being prosecuted.

Bolte remains lodged in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $75,000 bond awaiting sentencing before Spataro on Sept. 24.

On June 6, Bolte’s codefendant in the case, Jackson D. Paden, 21, of Cooperstown, entered no contest pleas in county court before Judge Francis Schultz to one count each of statutory sexual assault and indecent assault.

Police initially charged Paden with one count each of rape, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses; and two counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault.

Paden reached a plea deal with the DA’s office, entering no contest pleas to statutory sexual assault and indecent assault in exchange for the other counts against him not being prosecuted.

He remains held in the county jail in lieu of $75,000 bond awaiting sentencing before Schultz on Sept. 23.