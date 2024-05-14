Second man arrested in fatal shooting at Wichita Kwik Shop, records show

A second Wichita man has been arrested in connection to the May 6 killing in a Kwik Shop parking lot, according to arrest records released Tuesday morning.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Isaiah Gails. The man was booked into Sedgwick County Jail at 6:52 p.m. Monday after being arrested in the 2500 block of North Chautauqua, near 24th and Hillside.

On Friday, a 32-year-old Wichita man was arrested at Towne East Square on suspicion of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal discharge of a firearm in connection to Gails’ death.

Neither has yet been charged and both remained jailed as of Tuesday morning, records show.

Gails died after being shot in a car he was driving in the parking lot of a Kwik Shop convenience store in the 2800 block of East Douglas. The car then rolled across the street and crashed into a building.

The shooting was reported at around 2 a.m.

So far this year, the city has at least 19 homicides, according to reports released by police. There were 11 at this time last year.